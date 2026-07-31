Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

PSV and Feyenoord eye RB Leipzig star Lutsharel Geertruida

Lutsharel Geertruida is allowed to leave RB Leipzig
Lutsharel Geertruida is allowed to leave RB LeipzigPhoto by MARCEL VAN DORST / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Dutch top clubs PSV and Feyenoord have reportedly opened the battle for wantaway RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Geertruida, 26, left boyhood club Feyenoord for RB Leipzig in 2024 and made 27 starts in his debut season in Germany, but was allowed to leave on loan ahead of the 2025/26 season and joined Sunderland, with whom he finished seventh in their first season back in the top tier.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to several sources, Feyenoord are trying to lure Lutsharel Geertruida back to Rotterdam, but are facing stiff competition from reigning champions PSV.

RB Leipzig are willing to sell Geertruida, but demand a fee of €20 million, De Telegraaf reported on Friday. PSV are said to have reached a personal agreement with Geertruida already, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, while Feyenoord are preparing a bid.

Geertruida has played 202 games for Feyenoord between 2018 and 2024, scoring 24 goals and winning one Eredivisie title, two Dutch Cups, and two Johan Cruyff Shields.

The defender, who can play both as a centre-half and right-back, was a late call-up for the Netherlands' 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, with Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber dropping out late due to a nagging groin injury.

Follow the latest transfer news LIVE via Flashscore

Mentions
EredivisieLutsharel GeertruidaFeyenoordRB LeipzigPSVBundesligaFootball transfers

Related Articles

‘It’s an honour’: PSV captain Mauro Junior confirms he’ll stay

Roma and Nottingham Forest start bidding war for Feyenoord's Givairo Read

DONE DEAL: Leo Sauer completes €15 million Stuttgart move from Feyenoord