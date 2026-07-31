PSV and Feyenoord eye RB Leipzig star Lutsharel Geertruida

Dutch top clubs PSV and Feyenoord have reportedly opened the battle for wantaway RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Geertruida, 26, left boyhood club Feyenoord for RB Leipzig in 2024 and made 27 starts in his debut season in Germany, but was allowed to leave on loan ahead of the 2025/26 season and joined Sunderland, with whom he finished seventh in their first season back in the top tier.

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According to several sources, Feyenoord are trying to lure Lutsharel Geertruida back to Rotterdam, but are facing stiff competition from reigning champions PSV.

RB Leipzig are willing to sell Geertruida, but demand a fee of €20 million, De Telegraaf reported on Friday. PSV are said to have reached a personal agreement with Geertruida already, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, while Feyenoord are preparing a bid.

Geertruida has played 202 games for Feyenoord between 2018 and 2024, scoring 24 goals and winning one Eredivisie title, two Dutch Cups, and two Johan Cruyff Shields.

The defender, who can play both as a centre-half and right-back, was a late call-up for the Netherlands' 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, with Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber dropping out late due to a nagging groin injury.