DONE DEAL: Leo Sauer completes €15 million Stuttgart move from Feyenoord

Leo Sauer (20) has officially joined Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart from Feyenoord on Wednesday, the clubs confirmed.

Stuttgart and Feyenoord reportedly agreed on a transfer fee of €15 million, with bonuses potentially raising the total amount to 17 million. Leo Sauer signed a five-year contract in Stuttgart.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports about his transfer surfaced earlier this week, with previous speculation linking him to a move to Hoffenheim. Stuttgart finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season and, like previous employers Feyenoord, qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

"It's fantastic to be part of such a prestigious club. VfB Stuttgart has great prestige, a rich tradition, and a huge fan base. I can't wait to meet all my teammates and play for my new club for the first time. My goal is to be as successful as possible with VfB in all three competitions," Sauer said on the club's website.

Last season, Sauer recorded three goals and two assists in 20 matches in the Dutch Eredivisie, and added another goal in six UEFA Europa League games. He joined Feyenoord from Žilina and spent the 2024/25 season on loan at NAC Breda.

He caught the attention of German observers in September 2025, when he helped Slovakia to a surprising 2-0 victory over Germany in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Playing on the left wing, he was among the best players for the home team and caused problems for German right-back Nnamdi Collins.

"Leo has repeatedly shown his quality in the Dutch Eredivisie, the Europa League, and with the Slovak national team. For us, he is a player with a bright future, and not just because of his age. His signing comes from our strong belief that in the coming years we can further strengthen and expand our attacking approach and playing style," said the club's sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth.