Ajax director confirms contact with Erik ten Hag after Farioli departure

Ajax technical director Alex Kroes told ESPN that he has been in contact with Erik ten Hag about a possible return to Amsterdam.

Ajax are looking for a new manager after Francesco Farioli announced his sudden departure on Monday. The 36-year-old Italian cited disagreements with the club's executive board as the reasons behind his exit.

Erik ten Hag's name soon popped up in the media as a potential successor to Farioli, who informed the club about his decision after Sunday's 2-0 win over FC Twente. Ten Hag spent four and a half years at Ajax between January 2018 and May 2022 and won six trophies with the club.

"Yesterday, after the game (against FC Twente), I had a short conversation with Erik (ten Hag)," Kroes told ESPN. "He indicated that he's busy with his future. I asked if he wanted to drink a cup of coffee with me soon - I'll leave what he said in the middle."

Ten Hag's name, along with that of Go Ahead Eagles manager Paul Simonis, is on the reported two-man shortlist for the Ajax job, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"All sorts of names are appearing in the media again, and that's rightly so, fun, and handy because it might be of some use to me, but the challenge only gets bigger," Kroes continued.

"It's a pity, because on that front, it feels like we have to start all over again. Like we went one year back in time. We have to find a new staff, we get a lot of loanees back, so it's going to be a long, tough summer for us."