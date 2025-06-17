Eredivisie: PSV, Ajax, and Feyenoord open league campaign at home

The Eredivisie CV, the organisation behind the Dutch football league, have released parts of the concept schedule for the 2025/26 Eredivisie.

Eredivisie director Jan de Jong was delighted to announce the first parts of the finalised schedule: "The impossible puzzle with an infinite number of pieces has been solved again!

"We put 25 pages of wishes and requirements, possibilities and impossibilities into a computer in Barcelona, which used AI to turn it into something really cool. Nowhere else in Europe is it as complicated as in the Netherlands. Sending a rocket to the moon seems easier," said De Jong on the Eredivisie website.

Home games for major teams

The 2025/26 Eredivisie season will kick off on Friday, August 8th, with a game between Fortuna Sittard and Europa League outfit Go Ahead Eagles.

Reigning champions PSV will open their season with a home game against Sparta Rotterdam, whom they beat on the final day of last season to win the title. The 26-time champions host Sparta on Saturday, August 9th, at 21.00 CET.

Runners-up Ajax kick off their season against Telstar. The promoted side from IJmuiden will play their first Eredivisie game since 1978 and return to the Johan Cruyff ArenA, where they were knocked out of last year's second round of the KNVB Beker. Ajax-Telstar will be played on Sunday, August 10th, at 14.30 CET.

Robin van Persie's Feyenoord will be the first of the three Eredivisie giants to kick off their season when NAC Breda visit Rotterdam on Saturday, August 9th. Van Persie's first full season in charge of the famous Rotterdam club will kick off at 18.45 CET.

Late potential decider

Besides the first round of the new Eredivisie season, the Eredivisie CV also shared the schedule for the season's first Klassieker and the final weeks.

The first Klassieker between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played shortly before the Christmas break, on Sunday, December 14th, in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Further down the road, Ajax will host PSV in the third-to-last week of the season. FC Utrecht come to visit Amsterdam the next week, as Feyenoord meet AZ in the first of two rounds in which all games will be played simultaneously. PSV finish the season with a home game against FC Twente.

The full schedule of the 2025/26 Eredivisie will be published on Wednesday, June 18th.

Follow the Dutch Eredivisie with Flashscore.