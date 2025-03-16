Geelen: Ajax are 'out of financial trouble'

Ajax are financially healthy again, general manager Menno Geelen has said in an interview with ESPN.

The 36-time Dutch champions have been in financial trouble since the COVID pandemic broke out, and the club missed the Champions League in consecutive years. High wages and exorbitant transfer spending under former Arsenal executive Sven Mislintat have only added to the club's troubles in recent years.

Under the guidance of general manager Menno Geelen, technical director Alex Kroes, and football director Marijn Beuker, Ajax are now ready to leave the bad times in the past, Geelen told ESPN.

"The Champions League is vital. We have to be honest," said Geelen. Ajax boasted an 8-point lead over PSV in the Eredivisie before the weekend started and are due to secure a spot in next year's Champions League with a 14-point lead over third-placed FC Utrecht.

Returning to the Champions League for the first time since the 2022/23 season will prove to be greatly important for the club. "The differences between the Champions League and the Europa League have become even greater this year," Geelen continued.

"On the one hand, it is heartening if you play in it. If not, maybe those differences are becoming too big. For Ajax, it certainly helps that we play in the Champions League."

Mislintat

The club has made extensive efforts to offload as many so-called 'Mislintat purchases' as possible after the German—who joined in May 2022 after Marc Overmars's forced departure—spent millions on players and offered them sizable wages without consulting other team members.

The German was investigated for conflicts of interest and malpractices in the transfer of Croatian full-back Borna Sosa, but an audit and full investigation from KPMG resulted in nothing.

Sven Mislintat was Ajax's technical director between May and September 2024 Pro Shots Photo Agency / ddp USA / Profimedia

"We don't really have any financial problems now," said Geelen. "It was also often said that we had a loan. All that is no longer there.

"We do have a credit facility, as it is so nicely called. That means we are allowed to be in the red. That is no longer necessary. We are not in the red; Ajax do not have a loan; we have enough money in the bank. Already now. In a Europa League year."

Even though financial troubles are now a thing of the past for Ajax, Geelen admits Ajax will have to keep selling players in the future. "Financially, we are a lot better off than last year, but that the Champions League helps is obvious.

"A club like Ajax always have to sell players. You always prefer to keep your players, but at Ajax we are used to the best players making a move. That is also something we are very proud of."