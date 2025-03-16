Referee Dennis Higler admits costly mistake against Ajax

Referee Dennis Higler has admitted to making a mistake during the Eredivisie game between Ajax and AZ.

Higler gave AZ defender Alexandre Penetra a second yellow card just two minutes after sending Ajax defender Anton Gaaei off with a straight red. The decision sparked massive outrage from the AZ players and bench, prompting manager Maarten Martens and defender Wouter Goes to signal for the AZ players to walk off the pitch out of protest.

Advertisement Advertisement

AZ captain Jordy Clasie expressed his and his side's anger in front of the ESPN cameras. "Unbelievable, truly bizarre, seriously." Clasie opened. "I think he (Higler) was uncomfortable the whole match. I think he found it tough. If you said something to him normally, it was not allowed; maybe he was under high stress."

Several AZ players and manager Maarten Martens wanted to walk off the pitch after Alexandre Penetra got sent off Hollandse Hoogte / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

AZ eventually drew 2-2 with Ajax after Ibrahim Sadiq's goal got cancelled out by an Oliver Edvardsen equaliser just two minutes later.

Clasie told ESPN that Higler admitted to making a mistake by giving Penetra his second yellow card. "It's bizarre. After this, he also said: I made a big mistake. It is really scandalous that a second yellow card is given for these things.

"He can also just wait, but that doesn't buy you anything. We are very disappointed that it has to go this way."

No interview

Dennis Higler initially told ESPN he would explain his decision in front of their cameras but later reversed his decision. In private, Higler told ESPN journalist Cristian Willaert he knew he had made a mistake, but no intervention was possible as the rules state the VAR cannot review yellow card situations.

Read everything about Ajax-AZ in our match report.