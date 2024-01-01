Feyenoord want Wolves star on loan this summer

Feyenoord want Wolves midfielder on loan this summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Boubacar Traore is wanted by Dutch side Feyenoord this summer but the club would need to find a replacement first.

The Eredivisie club want the 23 year old on loan to bolster their squad but Wolves would have to find a replacement before this Friday if he was to leave.

Traore played for Mali at the Olympics and has not made an appearance for Wolves in either of their opening games.

Feyenoord have already taken left back Hugo Bueno on loan from Wolves this summer and are keen on Traore despite his lack of game time.

Wolves are in talks with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale but would have to sign a strong midfielder to replace Traore to let him leave for the season.