FC Groningen fans unveil giant banner for ill club legend

FC Groningen fans warmed many hearts as they unveiled a giant banner for club legend and Feyenoord stadium speaker Peter Houtman.

67-year-old Houtman played a total of 200 games for FC Groningen over three different periods and retired in 1993 as the club's all-time top goalscorer with 128 goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

In 1998, Houtman became the stadium speaker at De Kuip, home of his former team, Feyenoord. Houtman is a loved figure in Rotterdam, but he recently had to announce his upcoming retirement after receiving the diagnosis of Alzheimer's.

During Wednesday's Eredivisie game between Feyenoord and FC Groningen in De Kuip, the away fans unveiled a giant banner honouring their team's all-time top goalscorer. The banner, which covered the entire away end, showed Houtman in a classic Groningen kit and read: "Topschutter aan de Zaagmuldersweg," which translates to "Top scorer at the Zaagmuldersweg," the street at which FC Groningen's old Oosterpark Stadion was located.

The banner made Houtman visibly emotional and warmed the hearts of all those in attendance.

'Feel quite good'

Before the match, Houtman gave ESPN an update about his health. "I actually still feel quite good," said Houtman. "The advantage was that when they discovered it, by chance actually, I never smoked or drank alcohol. That all seems to help. To delay it - let me put it this way."

Besides his 200 games for FC Groningen, Houtman also played 150 games for Feyenoord - the club he's now served for 27 years as the stadium speaker "Football is incredibly alive in Groningen, and Feyenoord and Groningen have huge fanbases. I've always liked that, to do it for those people."

Houtman will officially put down his microphone in May of this year, right after the football season ends. The former star striker is at peace with this. "Feyenoord has a place deep in my heart, and the club and supporters deserve the very best. I therefore consider it appropriate to step aside."