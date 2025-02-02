Benfica pull out of move for Man Utd defender Malacia

Manchester United fullback Tyrell Malacia's move to Benfica has fallen through.

The young Dutchman had been in talks with Benfica over a loan switch before Monday's transfer deadline.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the move is now off: “Tyrell Malacia's loan to Benfica from Manchester United is definitely off the track.

“No agreement on a loan and an option to buy.

“Manchester United continues to look for options for Malacia. There are currently several loan requests."