DONE DEAL: Jahanbakhsh admits "RVP call convinced me about Heerenveen"

Former Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh admits Robin van Persie was key to his decision to join Heerenveen.

The 31 year-old joins as a free agent after coming off contract at Feyenoord over the summer.

Jahanbakhsh has signed with Heerenveen to the end of the season.

On the influence of Heerenveen coach Van Persie, he told the club's website: "Two and a half weeks ago he called me and asked how my situation looked.

"He told me about the project and what he expected tactically. Then I decided to come."

