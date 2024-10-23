Osman told he needs to work on his "maturity" to make it at Brighton

Tribal Football
Osman needs to work on his "maturity" if he wants to make it at Brighton
Brighton's Ibrahim Osman is proving to be an important asset whilst on loan at Dutch giants Feyenoord, but coach Brian Priske says he needs to become more mature if he wants to succeed.

The 19-year-old scored a fantastic goal as Feyenoord picked apart Go Ahead Eagles in a 5-1 victory this week. 

The Ghana wide man faces Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night which will be his biggest test yet.

Osman said, “I have to make better choices more often. They say that at Brighton too. 

“The people from the club watch, we discuss after matches what I did well but especially what I could have done better.” 

Feyenoord coach Priske also commented: “One of the things for sure I would like to get into him is some maturity in his game. Knowing when to use his power and his pace and when to play one or two touches. 

“Defensively also, when to find his right moments for pressure and how to go into pressure. He is really young but his speed definitely makes up for some things.” 

