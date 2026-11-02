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Carrizo opens up on Ajax frustration and Copenhagen revival

Maher Carrizo celebrates after scoring against Crvena zvezda
Maher Carrizo celebrates after scoring against Crvena zvezdaČTK / AP / Darko Vojinovic

Argentinian winger Maher Carrizo said that his first few months at Ajax were "difficult" because of a language barrier and that he didn't get a real chance in Amsterdam before leaving on loan.

Carrizo, 20, joined Ajax from Velez Sarsfield for €6 million in January 2026 but played only 93 minutes in his first six months at the club.

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In an interview with Danish outlet TV2, Carrizo spoke about his first couple of months in Amsterdam and explained why he barely played after joining from Argentina.

"It was a difficult period for me because I wasn't allowed to play, but I knew that it wasn't about my footballing level, but about the language and my lack of English skills," said Carrizo, who wasn't taught English in Argentina.

Maher Carrizo's career statistics
Maher Carrizo's career statisticsFlashscore

The young winger joined Ajax after a successful Under-20 World Cup with Argentina, where he scored three goals and assisted another as Argentina reached the final in Chile.

Ajax went through a difficult phase, with head coach John Heitinga fired in November, Fred Grim removed from his post in March, and Spaniard Oscar Garcia eventually leading the club to a fifth-place finish. 

"I didn't really feel like I got a real chance to show what I could do. It frustrated me and made me sad because I had gone there with a great desire to show what I could do and then didn't get the opportunity," Carrizo continued.

New doors and fresh air

The Argentine is under contract at Ajax until 2030, which shows that the club have faith in the winger. Technical director Jordi Cruyff loaned Carrizo out to FC Copenhagen, who were close to signing the winger before Ajax did in January.

"I was actually quite close, and there were concrete conversations and an offer on the table. But then Ajax came on the scene, and it's a bigger club with a lot of history, so that's why I made the decision that I wanted to go there," he said.

Being loaned out to Denmark's record champions might be exactly what he needs: "It's about opening some new doors and getting some fresh air. Of course, I really want to show what I can do at a club like FC Copenhagen."

Meanwhile, Ajax are reportedly looking to add a left winger in January, while Carrizo is looking to regain his old form, which, he says, will return soon.

"I don't think it will be long before I'm back at the level I know I can be at. Whether I get 15 or 90 minutes, I'll give it everything I have, and I definitely believe I can help the team a lot. It's good to have wingers who can challenge one-on-one, and I can do that."

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