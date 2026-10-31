'Feels like heaven' - Tolu living the dream at Ajax after Wolves nightmare

Ajax striker Tolu has spoken to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws about his controversial summer at Wolves and landing at Ajax, where he's impressed by new teammates Julian Brandt and Marc ter Stegen

The Nigerian striker joined Ajax on loan from Wolves after a summer in which he made headlines by reportedly forcing Wolves to cancel a training session by refusing to leave the pitch following a row with coach Cesar Peixoto.

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In an interview with HLN, Tolu was confronted with last summer's events and shook his head when he heard them.

"I didn’t want to talk about it for a very long time," he said.

"I’d like them to interview my former teammates, the coaching staff and the Wolves staff. If I was that awful, why do I still get messages from them? ‘We’re so proud of you. We’re so happy for you.’ Just have a look at my Instagram.”

Tolu believes he was wrongly portrayed by the club and media: "They’ve made me out to be a bad person. It’s awful. That’s just not who I am. Did you see how Wolves announced my departure? ‘The striker only managed to score three times in the Premier League.' When I read that, I thought: right, it looks like they’re going to be nasty.

"Paint me however you like, I don’t care anymore. I know who I am. I hope the truth comes out one day.”

'It feels like heaven'

After his nightmare ending at Wolves, Tolu started life at Ajax, who'd just finished fifth in the Eredivisie and needed to progress through the UEFA Conference League play-offs. The 25-year-old was ever so glad to join the Amsterdam club.

“This is a big, big club, man. You can feel it in everything," he said. "I like everyone here. Ajax feels like heaven. The training ground is brilliant, the stadium is stunning, the fans are brilliant, and I love the style of play."

Tolu was one of 12 summer signings for the rebuilding Amsterdam giants, and he's particularly impressed by two of those signings.

Julian Brandt (L) celebrates with Tolu Arokodare Photo by PETER LOUS / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

"Julian (Brandt) is incredibly good in matches. It’s jaw-dropping. He knows exactly when to play in one go and when to turn away. Ter Stegen, on the other hand, drives me mad in training. Sometimes it’s downright annoying when you see the sort of shots he still manages to save. Then he acts as if he’s unzipping his trouser pocket to say you’re in his pocket. You just want to give him a slap.”

The tall Nigerian has been one of Ajax's main attractions this season, having scored 10 goals in 15 games across all competitions. The club have the option to buy Arokodare for €20 million, and if it were up to the man himself, he'd like to stay put.

“I pray it carries on like this. I’m working hard for it too, because I don’t want to be a one-season wonder. I’d hate it if they said that about me next year. The rest of my career needs to be just like this season. Maintaining a consistently high standard is the hardest thing there is.”