Ajax outlast AZ to end winless run and cut Feyenoord lead to one point

Ajax snapped a torrid 11-game winless run against AZ on Saturday evening with a 1-0 win that cut the gap to league leaders Feyenoord to just one point.

Ajax manager Michel Sanchez handed another starting XI spot to 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane, who scored against Atalanta and Sparta Rotterdam last week. AZ, meanwhile, got a boost with the return of centre-half Wouter Goes, while Kees Smit remained absent.

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In-form striker Tolu Arokodare drew first blood against AZ, towering over Mees de Wit to commandingly head in a cross from Ouazane in the ninth minute.

With Ajax not creating many chances and AZ sloppy in the final third, little happened after the Nigerian's opening goal, though Ajax were struck by the injury bug as Julian Brandt, good for 6 goals and 2 assists in the league, went down with a non-contact injury and was forced off in the 38th minute.

The second half saw Marc ter Stegen get the most action, with the German stopper keeping AZ from scoring on several occasions. Ajax didn't manage a shot on target after the break until the 88th minute, when substitute Oscar Gloukh had his effort saved by Jari De Busser, after which the creative midfielder impatiently fired it wide in injury time.

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The margins were tight in the closing stages, and Mexx Meerdink got one last chance with seconds remaining, but his backheel effort missed power and was caught by a jubilant Ter Stegen.

Ajax narrowly held on to their one-goal lead despite a disappointing second half and cut the gap to leaders Feyenoord to just one point, while also snapping a 12-game winless run against AZ. The Alkmaar side were held winless in the league again, with their last win dating back to September 20th.

Both teams will now prepare for European games, with Ajax set to visit Midtjylland in the UEFA Conference League and AZ hosting Juventus in Alkmaar on Thursday.

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