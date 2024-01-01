Tribal Football
Brighton's Osman joins Feyenoord on season long loan

Ibrahim Osman has joined Eredivisie side Feyenoord on a season-long loan as he look to earn more minutes on the pitch.

The Ghana international played in multiple preseason friendlies for Brighton which acted as an advert for clubs to scout the talented youngster. 

Albion technical director David Weir spoke highly of the 19-year-old. 

Ibrahim has had a good pre-season with the squad.” 

“We have strong competition in the wide areas and the feeling is that it is much better for Ibrahim’s development for him to be playing regular senior football.” 

“This is an excellent opportunity for him to play at Feyenoord and we will be watching his progress as the season unfolds.” 

Feyenoord have secured Champions League qualification and Osman could shine on a European stage against some of the best sides in the world. 

