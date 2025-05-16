Brighton make £30 million plus player offer for Greek wonderkid

Brighton have reportedly made an offer of £30 million plus Abdallah Sima for Olympiacos wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas.

Per the Athletic, Brighton are hoping to quickly tie up a deal for the 17-year-old, who is regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s understood Olympiacos, who are reluctant to lose Kostoulas, are expected to turn down the bid as they want a sell-on clause included in any deal.

Kostoulas only broke into the first team this season and has gone on to score seven goals and provide one assist in his 35 games across all competitions.

Sima, 23, who would go in the opposite direction if the offer is accepted, is currently on loan with French side Brest and is yet to place a single game for Brighton since joining in 2021.