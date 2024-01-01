Arsenal hero Podolski not only a footballer for Górnik, but also a sponsor (& more!)

He is the strongest part of the Górnik Zabrze brand, even if, at 39 years of age, he no longer offers youthful freshness on the pitch. On the other hand, when he comes off the pitch, Poldi's importance is immense. He confirmed it again today by becoming a club sponsor.

It is difficult to count the roles Lukas Podolski plays at Górnik Zabrze. Formally, he is only a footballer, but it is he who led the talks on the privatisation of the club, it is he who helps bring in players with his authority and connections, and it is he who talks to sponsors, whom he encourages to invest in the Tricolours.

Today, Podolski himself has become a sponsor of the Zabrze club. Until the end of the 2024/25 season, his Mangal Döner x LP10 kebab chain will be advertised on Górnik Zabrze's shorts and on many other media operated/produced by the club.

"I loved and ate kebab as a child. I don't want to reinvent it, its basis is the ingredients, which always have to be fresh and of high quality," says Lukas Podolski, who today boasts a network of almost 30 outlets in 10 German cities.

"We are very pleased to be joining such a distinguished Club with a rich history. Our Mangal Döner x LP10 network is growing rapidly. We are not stopping and are working on opening more Mangal Döner x LP10 outlets. Together with Poldim, we have decided to take the next step in the development of our company and cooperate with the 14-time Polish Champion and beloved Lukas Club. We believe that together we will move forward and take the Miner to the next stage, both in terms of sport and organisation," says Metin Dag, co-owner of Mangal Döner x LP10.

It is hard to resist the impression that the decision is motivated by emotional considerations rather than the purely financial interests of the kebab chain, which has a target audience almost exclusively in the German Ruhr area.