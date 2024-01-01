West Ham coach Robson upbeat after EFL Trophy defeat

West Ham United’s U21s were spirited in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy campaign’s first round.

However, they were unable to get anything out of the contest, which they lost to Reading.

The League One side were too good for the youngsters from West Ham, winning 3-1 on the night.

Jayden Wareham had given the Royals the lead, while Kelvin Abreva doubled their lead soon after.

Eventually, the Hammers did fight back in the contest, getting a goal through Junior Robinson’s deflected cross.

“We played some good football and even looked in control at times throughout the match," Hammers coach Mark Robson said. "Our press was effective, and we managed well when out of possession.

“We started the second half quite well but lost our way a bit as the game progressed. We weren’t as fluent as we’d like to be, and a few mistakes crept in, which they capitalised on. I’m particularly disappointed with the third goal, as it was very avoidable.

Despite the setback, Robson remains positive about the experience: "It was a good test for us and a great experience for the boys, especially playing in such a nice stadium. We’ll take a lot of positives from today into our next game on Friday.”