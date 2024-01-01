Tribal Football
O'Neill scores twice in winning Arsenal U18 debut

Ceadach O’Neill struck twice on his Arsenal U18 debut in victory at West Ham United on Saturday.

The 16 year-old winger signed for the Gunners this summer from Linfield, where he made his first team debut as a 15 year-old.

O'Neill started for Jack Wilshere's U18s at the Hammers and hit a brace as Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners in their opening game of the new season.

Fellow attacker Andre Annous scored the Gunners'  other goal, while he also laid on the two passes for O'Neill to convert.

Arsenal are next in action on Saturday against Chelsea.

