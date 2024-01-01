The Premier League's top 5 EFL Trophy performers this week

The Premier League academies crumbled this week as each one lost out on three points in the EFL Trophy, here are the five best performances from the four sides who played.

OLLIE SCARLES

Scarles was West Ham United’s standout player as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newport County which saw them drop to the bottom of the group.

The midfielder almost scored a fantastic goal as he breezed past a number of defenders before missing the target with his shot that curled wide.

The 18-year-old has not scored so far in the EFL Trophy but has two goals and one assist in his first two starts in the Premier League 2 as he continues his development towards the first team.

HARRY HOWELL

Howell, 16, scored two well placed goals in Brighton’s 5-3 loss to Wycome Wanderers which both came as a result from a foul on Cam Peupion.

His first penalty was a left footed shot which found the bottom right corner whilst his second was the opposite with another strike which this time hit the bottom left corner.

The attacking midfielder has made two starts in the EFL Trophy so far as well as three starts in the Premier League 2 and has 3 goals to his name in a bright start to the season.

Despite being only 16 years old, Howell is an asset rich in potential who has the ability to burst into the first team in the coming years.

MARCUS IFILL

Ifill scored Brighton’s second goal as they attempted a comeback in the second half after Howell scored his first penalty.

Brighton capitalised on a defensive error before the ball was cut across the goal to find the Ifill who slammed it home to make it 5-2.

The 20-year-old winger has 2 goals and 2 assists so far this season as he continues to impress for Brighton’s academy.

OMARI BENJAMIN

After impressing during his trial at the club, Omari Benjamin signed a three-year deal with Everton ahead of the new season after leaving Arsenal.

Benjamin scored Everton’s only goal in their 4-1 defeat to Stockport County which leaves them in desperate need of a win in their next game against Accrington Stanley if they want to guarantee a place in the next round.

The centre forward capitalized on a high press which led to the keeper passing the ball right to his feet after which he buried his shot in the back of the net.

ALFIE McNALLY

Despite Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Walsall they are in a strong position to continue to the next round of the competition.

However, if they draw the next game the group could be decided on goal difference which makes McNally’s performance even more special as he made a number of saves to keep the scoreline low against Walsall.

McNally was originally snapped up from Brentford and penned a new 12 month deal in June.