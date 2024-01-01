Liverpool academy suffer heavy defeat in EFL Cup against Crewe in first group game

The Liverpool academy side were picked apart by Crewe Alexandra in a 5-1 loss despite many young stars making an appearance.

The Reds were picked apart by Crewe but secured a consolation goals thanks to a fantastic penalty by Dominic Corness who tried to keep his side in the game.

Despite the loss, the game welcomed a number of talented stars who should shine not just in the EFL Trophy but in a number of first team competitions this season.

The Liverpool starting eleven had an average age of 18.9 years and remained without those on the cusp of summer transfers in the next few days such as Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton.

20-year-old Harvey Davies started in goal for Liverpool and made a number of great saves, the young keeper spent time on loan at Crewe last season making 32 appearances in what was an impressive season for the youngster who looks to break into the first team this year.

21-year-old Corness who converted Liverpool’s only goal also got himself into a number of great positions and looked like a threat throughout the game.

Kyle Kelly, an 18-year-old midfielder also played some excellent passes to held the side drive up the pitch whilst Michael Laffey’s pressing led to his side winning a penalty that could prove crucial if the groups progression is decided by goal difference.

Those who were left out of the game and await deals ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline could be reintroduced into the next few fixtures if deals are not finalised.

Liverpool’s academy could bounce back if any one of their potential outgoings return to the side and continue the hunt for first team football.

This was a tough start for the young Reds who will be looking to avenge this performance in their next group game against Harrogate Town.