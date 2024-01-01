Tribal Football
Fletcher scores twice as Man Utd beat Barnsley in EFL Trophy

Manchester United's Under-21s side beat Barnsley in the first round of the EFL Trophy.

The young Red Devils are in the group stages of the competition, where they take on many senior teams.

These matches are a useful way for young players to understand the senior game.

While United fell behind in the contest, they roared back to beat Barnsley 3-2 on the night. Jack Fletcher scored twice, with Ethan Ennis also netting for United.

Manchester City Under-21s drew 1-1 at Chesterfield, while Tottenham Under-21s drew 3-3 against Bristol Rovers.

Lower league Burton Albion came from behind to beat Leicester City Under-21s 3-1.

