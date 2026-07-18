Sauer: Olabiyi represents Wycombe’s academy values perfectly

Wycombe Wanderers Academy Director Jeremy Sauer believes teenage sensation Micah Olabiyi perfectly represents the club's academy values after the winger signed his first professional contract.

The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect celebrated his 17th birthday by committing his future to the Chairboys following an outstanding 2025/26 campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Olabiyi made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Bromley before becoming Wycombe's second-youngest EFL goalscorer with a dramatic late winner against Rotherham on his league debut in May.

Sauer praised the youngster's rapid progress and highlighted the qualities that have made him one of the academy's brightest graduates.

"We've been talking about it for a few months now with the family and with Micah, so to get it done is really fantastic, and to celebrate on his birthday is a real bonus," he told Flashscore.com.

"As a football club, we've only been running the academy for a year before that was closed, so Micah is one of the first players from the academy, the new academy, that has really made an impact with the first team.

"Obviously, for him to do that at 16 years old is quite a remarkable feat, and scoring a goal last season, so the whole club is really proud of him.”

Sauer also credited the winger's all-round development over the past year. "Micah is a direct winger and has added a lot of goals and assists to his game in the last 12 months.

"He's always had the ability to have a good outcome, but I think he's really refined that in the last 12 months with the work in the academy.

"Last season he played, I think, around 50 games with the academy, which is really high, so he's shown that physically he's robust, he's very quick, which is obviously, as a forward player, a real bonus, and he's got the ability to be a player.

"So, the technical refinement he's done in the last 12 months around goals, assists, and his final delivery has really now helped him get to this point where he can also make an impact when he's training and playing on the first team."

Micah and Wycombe officials Wycombe Wanderers

With his future secured, Olabiyi is expected to continue his development at Adams Park as Wycombe push for promotion to the Championship, and the academy chief believes the teenager’s mentality is just as impressive as his football ability.

"Micah is a player who is obsessed with football, so he is most comfortable when he's on the pitch,” added Sauer.

"He's enjoying himself because he has worked really hard off the pitch to get himself to a place where he's maximising his learning when he's in the gym or when he's in analysis.

"He's still only 17 years old, so he's still got some time where he'll need to do more of that and improve that for himself to get more development and more learning because he's not the final product by any means yet.

"However, from the values of what we do as an academy, we talk about curiosity, being a good learner; we talk about humility, which is about being a good person and not having too much ego and being a good learner, and then we talk about grit, where it's about resilience. It's about going the long distance, so yeah, Micah has fallen into that really, really well."

Olabiyi's father reveals sacrifices behind Wycombe dream

Micah comes from a footballing family, with his siblings Daniel, Meshach and David all having played the game at different levels in England.

Their shared love for football has played a major role in shaping Micah’s journey, with family support and encouragement helping him progress from grassroots football to signing his first professional contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

His father, Shola, opened up on the years of sacrifice, dedication and belief behind the milestone, explaining that the deal represents much more than a personal achievement for the 17-year-old.

For the Olabiyi family, Micah’s journey has been built on countless sacrifices away from the spotlight. He recalled the early mornings, freezing sidelines and long journeys that became part of their routine as they supported the teenager’s football dream.

“I’m bursting with pride. First of all, thanks to God Almighty. Seeing Micah sign his first professional contract with Wycombe Wanderers is not just a milestone; it is proof that grit, sacrifice and belief really do pay off,” Shola told Flashscore.com.

“There were 5 am starts, standing in the cold, washing kits covered in mud and hoping the car would make it through a two-hour drive to a game. Every pound was carefully spent on boots, travel and tournament fees because we believed in him.

“Through all the disappointments, injuries and challenges, Micah kept going, and that gave us the strength to keep going too.

“We didn’t celebrate straight away when the call came. We held our breath. But when he signed, we didn’t just cheer, we cried. Every early morning, every doubt and every prayer came back to us.

“It is every sacrifice our family made stitched into that shirt. We would do it all again. Walking out at Adams Park is not the finish line; it is the beginning of something special.”

Micah Olabiyi alongside his family Wycombe Wanderers

Shola has also shared his hopes for Micah’s future at Wycombe Wanderers, insisting that his ambitions for his son go beyond trophies, transfers or personal success while urging him to remain hungry and continue showing the same determination that has defined his journey so far.

He added: "Honestly, my hopes for Micah over the next few years aren’t just about trophies or transfer fees. I want him to stay hungry, just like the kid who chased every ball in the rain.

“I hope he grows into the badge, becoming a true Chairboy who earns the trust of fans, teammates, and future generations.

"There will be setbacks, but I hope he faces them with the same determination that brought him this far. I want Adams Park to become his fortress, and the goal reflects his love for the club and the supporters who believe in him.

“Most importantly, I hope he enjoys the journey and never forgets why he fell in love with football. If he becomes a first-team regular, a fan favourite, and stays the same humble lad who once asked how to stop a winger, I’ll be incredibly proud. And if the Premier League or international football awaits, I’ll be there cheering him on every step of the way.”

Olabiyi is eligible to represent both England and Nigeria at international level and was invited to train with Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles squad during the 2026 Unity Cup held in London.