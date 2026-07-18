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Iniesta on Spain stopping Messi in the final: Shutting him down completely is impossible!

Iniesta on Spain stopping Messi in the final: Shutting him down completely is impossible!
Iniesta on Spain stopping Messi in the final: Shutting him down completely is impossible!IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Spain legend Andres Iniesta has spoken on how it is impossible to stop Lionel Messi in the World Cup final.

Spain and Argentina will contest the first-ever men's World Cup final between two continental champions this Sunday as each side aims to become world champions once more. 

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Messi, who will lead Argentina into the final, is 39 years old and has 8 goals and 4 assists at the World Cup this summer. 

He tops the goalscoring charts alongside France’s Kylian Mbappe who faces England on Saturday night for a chance to finish third in this summer’s competition. 

Ahead of the final, Iniesta was asked how Spain can handle Messi and he sent a worrying message as he stated that you can never fully subdue the winger. 

"Shutting him down completely is impossible. It will be more about how much Spain can hurt Argentina with their own game, creating chances, and being clinical when they come along." 

"There are no words, or I just don't know how to describe it. The determination, conviction, and everything he does in every single game is something you just have to take your hat off to." 

He was also asked what if Spain only manage a narrow victory, he stated: "It’s not even a dilemma, because my answer is that I don’t care who scores it. The important thing, just like back then, is that we walk away as champions. Who scores is secondary, as long as it’s the goal that wins it." 

Messi, who has refused to shut the door on a 2030 World Cup appearance at the age of 43, will be the player to watch this weekend as he aims for his second World Cup title. 

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Lionel MessiAndres IniestaSpainArgentinaEnglandFranceWorld Championship

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