World Cup Golden Boot standings: Messi leads as Kane and Mbappe face off for third place

The race for the World Cup Golden Boot is still on as the final two games of the tournament go ahead this weekend.

Saturday’s World Cup 2026 third-placed playoff on Saturday night hands Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele the slim chance to climb up the Golden Boot standings.

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France were beaten by Spain whilst England fell to Argentina after collapsing in the second half following the opener from Anthony Gordon as the side turned defensive late on.

Spain and Argentina will contest the first-ever men's World Cup final between two continental champions, handing Lionel Messi the chance to add to his 8 goals and 4 assists at the tournament so far.

Messi sits joint with Mbappe at the top of the Golden Boot standings as both players seek to grab at least a goal in their final game to attempt to claim the top spot.

Dembele, Bellingham and Kane stand little chance at catching either Mbappe or Messi however as the race comes down to the pair who will be closely monitoring each other as the games go ahead over the weekend.

Golden boot standings

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina), 8 goals (4 assists)

2. Kylian Mbappe (France), 8 goals, (3 assists)

3. Erling Haaland (Norway), 7 goals (0 assists)

4. Harry Kane (England), 6 goals (1 assist)

5. Jude Bellingham (England), 6 goals (1 assist)

6. Ousmane Dembele (France), 5 goals (2 assists)

7. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain), 5 goals (1 assist)

8. Vinicius Jr (Brazil), 4 goals (1 assist)

9. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), 4 goals (1 assist)

10. Julian Quinones (Mexico), 4 goals (1 assist)