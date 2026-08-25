Everything you need to know about the EFL Cup: Draws, key dates and final date

The EFL Cup is one of English football’s major knockout tournaments, with the 92 clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two competing for a place in the final at Wembley.

Manchester City are the holders after beating Arsenal 2-0 in last season’s showpiece, but how does the competition work and what dates should be marked on your calendar?

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Here at Flashscore, we've put together everything you need to know about the 2026/27 EFL Cup, from the format and draws to the key dates and final.

How does the EFL Cup work?

The EFL Cup, called the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons, is a straight knockout competition involving clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two.

Premier League clubs enter at different stages depending on their European commitments. The 11 Premier League teams not playing in Europe enter in the second round, while the nine clubs competing in UEFA competitions enter in the third round.

All ties are played over one leg apart from the semi-finals, which are played over two legs.

If a match is level after 90 minutes in rounds one to five, the winner is decided by a penalty shootout. In the semi-finals, extra time and penalties are used if necessary after the second leg.

When are the EFL Cup rounds?

Second round: week commencing 24 August, 2026

Third round: weeks commencing 7 and 14 September, 2026

Fourth round: week commencing 26 October, 2026

Fifth round: week commencing 4 December, 2026

Semi-final first legs: week commencing 11 January, 2027

Semi-final second legs: week commencing 1 February, 2027

Final: 21 March, 2027

The preliminary and first rounds have already taken place.

When are the EFL Cup draws?

Third round draw: 26 August, 2026

The third round draw will contain 32 teams: the 23 winners from the second round, plus the nine Premier League clubs entering at this stage.

The second round draw has already taken place.

How does the EFL Cup draw work?

The first two rounds are regionalised into northern and southern sections to reduce travelling distances.

From the third round onward, the regional split is removed.

The first club drawn is normally the home team in rounds one to five.

Which Premier League clubs enter in the third round?

The nine Premier League clubs competing in Europe enter the EFL Cup in the third round.

These are: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Brighton, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

When is the EFL Cup final?

The 2026/27 EFL Cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 21 March, 2027.

The final is a single match. Extra time and penalties will decide the winner, if required.

Man City are the reigning champions after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the 2025/26 final.