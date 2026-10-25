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Xabi Alonso backs Penders to face Liverpool despite embarrassing mistake against Tottenham

Xabi Alonso backs Penders to face Liverpool despite embarrassing mistake against Tottenham
Xabi Alonso backs Penders to face Liverpool despite embarrassing mistake against TottenhamREUTERS

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has stood behind goalkeeper Mike Penders after his blunder in the Tottenham clash.

Tottenham took the lead in the second half when Penders attempted to punch away Mateus Fernandes' corner but completely misjudged it, sending the ball into his own net.

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The 21-year-old took a tip from his bottle before slamming it to the ground in frustration as his full Chelsea debut fell to pieces.

Mathys Tel scored a second ten minutes later to seal the win for Chelsea's North London rivals, with all eyes turning to Alonso and his next clash against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Alonso backed Penders to start on Wednesday night, suggesting that the mistake will not ruin his chances of making an impact in the first team.

"It’s part of the business; you need to deal with mistakes and we keep confidence in Mike and he will be in goal against Liverpool," said Alonso on the club's official website.

"We win and we lose together and it’s part of the job to deal with mistakes, myself as well as everyone.

"We support Mike and Geo (Quenda) as well, the guys starting their first (Premier League) games. He will want to prove he can do better - and we also have to show that," Alonso explained. 

Penders became just the second Chelsea goalkeeper to score an own goal in a Premier League match, after Petr Cech against Everton in December 2009. He will start against the Reds, with fans hoping he can redeem himself.

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