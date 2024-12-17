Liverpool boss Slot: Sipke ready for Southampton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up about his touchline suspension ahead of Wednesday night's clash against Southampton in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool's Carabao Cup quarter-final will see Slot banned from the touchline after being issued with his third yellow card since taking over as Liverpool head coach. This comes after he was cautioned in his side’s meeting with Fulham after taking issue with one decision from referee Tony Harrington.

Speaking in his latest press conference the Dutchman admitted that the suspension is not as bad as what you would have to deal with in the Eredivisie.

“Not as much as I thought it should impact because if you are suspended in Holland then you are not allowed to be in and around the dressing room, you cannot do the media as well. So, this is a lighter version of suspension I would say that I'm used to but I've never been used to being suspended, so it's the first time I am. I think I'm still able to do the things I want to do.

“The moment you have the less impact on your team is during the 45 minutes. And the most impact you can have is at half-time or before the game – and those are the things I can do. But in an ideal situation, I would have just been on the sideline. But I got a yellow, which I probably deserved again as well, and it happens.”

Slot also confirmed Sipke Hulshoff will be in charge while he's in the stands.

“Sipke (Hulshoff) I worked with for a long time. We know each other in and out, especially football-wise. One of the reasons why we work together (is) because we have so much in common if it's about the playing style, game model or the changes we make during the game. And John Heitinga is now here with me for the first half (of the) season and I couldn't have wished for more. If I say talented, I don't even rate him high enough because he's more than that already. He's been a head coach himself but he's still young. (He) grew into our staff from the start in a very good manner, so has the same idea about football. That's also why I chose him to come to us as well. But the way he is) with the boys, just like Sipke is, (is) very positive.

"We do almost all the things we do together – like in every other staff it's like this but that's definitely the way it is over here as well. They get a lot of time to work with the players individually but also lead part of the session. (They) have the same idea about football as I do. So yes, I will be involved tomorrow. But if I wouldn't be, that would not be a problem at all for the players. They wouldn't not notice anything different."