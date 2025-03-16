Guimaraes calls League Cup win 'the best day of my life'

Tribal Football
Bruno Guimaraes has called Newcastle United's English League Cup victory the best day of his life.

The Magpies defeated Liverpool 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to claim their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Defender Dan Burn scored a header to put them ahead, and striker Alexander Isak doubled the lead after the break.

"It's all for these fans. They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history," the Brazilian told the media after the game.

"We can now say we are the champions again...

"I don't have any words. It's the best day of my life. For them (the fans) it's like the World Cup.

"People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it's one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

"This is my second home. We are making history.

"Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to (former Newcastle captain Alan) Shearer. He texted me before the game. I'm so emotional today."

