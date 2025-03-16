Newcastle’s Dan Burn sets League Cup record against Liverpool

Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Newcastle United's Dan Burn has made his mark in League Cup history with a goal against Liverpool.

The 32-year-old gave the Magpies the lead in Sunday's final against the Reds at Wembley Stadium thanks to Kieran Trippier’s assist.

In the process, Burn became the third-oldest Englishman to score in the competition’s final at 32 years and 311 days.

Only Chelsea legend John Terry, who was 34 years and 84 days old in 2015, and Stoke City's George Eastham, aged 35 years and 163 days in 1972, have bettered this record.

Newcastle United are on track to become champions, thanks to a second goal from Alexander Isak in the 52nd minute of the tightly contested fixture.