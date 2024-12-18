Gabriel Jesus hits treble in Arsenal EFL Cup win over Palace

Gabriel Jesus grabbed an emphatic second-half hat-trick as EFL Cup favourites Arsenal overturned an early setback, claiming a fifth-successive win over Crystal Palace.

Palace have only won twice at Arsenal in 30 years but a promising start suggested another rare victory in North London might just be on the cards. A routine upfield ball from Dean Henderson proved to be the rotated Gunners’ undoing after only four minutes.

Centre-back Jakub Kiwior was found wanting as he failed to win his header before being quickly outmuscled and outpaced by in-form Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who quickly bore down on goal and side-footed past David Raya.

Arsenal snapped out of their sluggish start and almost levelled shortly after the half-hour mark when Raheem Sterling’s well-struck free-kick appeared to be dipping underneath the Palace crossbar, only to be pushed to safety by an alert Henderson.

Despite dominating first-half possession, Arsenal never truly convinced and the introduction of club captain Martin Ødegaard and William Saliba would have a galvanising effect.

Sterling found himself unable to convert two gilt-edged chances in quick succession and Mikel Merino drove narrowly wide as Arsenal flexed their offensive muscle.

They deservedly levelled when Ødegaard slid an inviting ball into the path of Jesus, who maintained his composure to thwart off pressure and coolly dink the ball over Henderson.

The Brazilian looked destined to net again but the defiant Palace stopper stood his ground at his near-post to beat the ball away.

His second soon arrived, however, and a well-crafted attack down Arsenal’s right saw the ball worked into the box for Jesus to fire low into the bottom corner and turn the tie around.

With Arsenal in full control entering the closing stages, a rapid counter from the home side left Palace brutally exposed as Jesus broke from inside his own half, emphatically finishing to register his third of the night.

With five minutes remaining, former Gunner Eddie Nketiah threatened to derail Arsenal’s night, rising above Saliba to head in Nathaniel Clyne’s precise cross to set up a nervy finale.

However, Mikkel Arteta’s side held firm to see out the victory and will immediately focus on facing Palace again on Saturday – this time in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.