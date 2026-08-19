Sheffield United could face 12-point deduction after company goes into liquidation

Sheffield United could be handed a huge point deduction after COH Sports Bidco Limited (CSBL) collapsed.

United World, which sold Sheffield United to COH Sports Bidco, claims it is still owned £35m for the takeover that is about to seep into the club’s season just one week after it began.

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Sheffield United’s former owner, Prince Abdullah’s United World, has successfully petitioned the High Court to wind up COH Sports Bidco Limited (CSBL) which forced the company into compulsory liquidation.

As per the BBC, this is a very complex situation clouded by the movement of shares in Sheffield United into a new company named 1919 Partners LLC.

The important piece of news is the EFL’s insolvency rules. An insolvency event can normally carry a 12-point deduction and United World reports that the winding-up order for creates a “real prospect” of that sanction being placed on Sheffield United.

This comes after the club were deducted two points during the 2024-25 season because of missed transfer payments under Prince Abdullah during the 2022-23 season.

United kicked off their Championship season with a goalless draw against Birmingham at Bramall Lane as the side picked up a point.

With a 12 point deduction, this would leave the side on –11 points, leaving them dead last and chasing for the next several weeks to get back to 0 points.

As per REUTERS, the EFL has said it will examine the implications of today’s High Court decision and decide whether further regulatory action is required in what is a worrying time for Blades supporters.

Sheffield United were playing Premier League football just two years ago and now if a punishment is given, they could be closer to joining former Premier League champions Leicester City in League One.