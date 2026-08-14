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Wigan Athletic sign former Man City defender Finley Burns

Wigan Athletic sign former Man City defender Finley Burns
Wigan Athletic sign former Man City defender Finley BurnsJacob King / PA Images / Profimedia

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Finley Burns on a three-year contract following his departure from Manchester City, with an option for a further year.

The 23-year-old centre-back arrives with extensive Championship and League One experience after loan spells at Swansea City, Stevenage, Hull City and Reading.

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Burns joined City’s academy from Southend United at 13 and progressed through the ranks, winning the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2 title. 

He made his senior debut under Pep Guardiola in 2021, featuring in a 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe.

"I'm delighted to be here, and it's amazing to get the deal done. It's something we've been working on for a little while, having spoken to the Gaffer a few times, so it's nice to finally have it done,” Burns told Wigan website. 

"After those conversations, it was a project I could see myself involved in, but I see this as a massive club. When I was growing up as a kid, I knew them in the Premier League, so that was big as well.

"The Gaffer stressed the playing style and how he works, and we have a similar view of how we should play."

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Football transfersPremier League 2Finley BurnsManchester CityWiganEFL Cup

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