English football set to trial new goalkeeper time-wasting rules

English football will trial new measures during the 2026-27 season to prevent goalkeepers from using injury time-outs to disrupt momentum and receive tactical instructions.

The trial, backed by Pro Ref, the FA, Premier League, EFL, WSL and National League, still requires approval from IFAB.

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“As part of the trial, if the game is stopped for a goalkeeper injury, the manager/head coach will be required to nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch immediately,” the governing bodies said in a joint statement.

“The nominated player is required to remain off the field for a minimum of one minute after the restart of play.

“The aim is to ensure genuine injuries continue to receive appropriate medical attention, while removing any potential sporting advantage associated with stoppages.”

Exceptions will apply when goalkeepers need immediate treatment after fouls, collisions or bleeding.

The move follows the successful introduction of the eight-second goalkeeper rule last season.

Match officials will also use a five-second countdown when players delay restarts, including throw-ins and goal-kicks.