Dalot says Man Utd must fix "lack of aggression in the final third" against Tottenham

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has highlighted the one problem with the team as they try and grab revenge for their 3-0 loss back in September.

The first-half red card for skipper Bruno Fernandes did not help the Red Devils control the game as goals from Ben Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulesevski ripped apart a United team that looked toothless throughout the game.

Dalot spoke to the club's website about how they want to avenge that performance and progress to the Semi-Final of the EFL Cup.

“It's going to be a good game, especially because of the feeling that we left the last game that we played against them at Old Trafford," the defender told club media. "I think we didn't play our best. So we want to give a different response in these type of games.

"I think we started the game in the worst way possible. So I think we have to, from the start, show that we are going there to win the game. We want to go to Wembley again.

"So these are the best games to play against really good teams. They are a good team, so it's a good challenge that we are looking forward to.”

United are now under new manager Ruben Amorim and has had a change in style and form since he has taken over, Dalot believes United can continue their momentum and fix their lack of goal threat with the likes of Amad Diallo firing on all cylinders.

“I think it was the biggest difference from the Arsenal game," the Portugal international continued. "Although we had the control also, in my opinion, against Arsenal, it was just that lack of aggression in the final third. That lack of belief that we could score at any moment, even when we were 2-0 down, I think that it was the flipside of this for this game.

"We were completely the opposite. Even when we were losing 1-0 against City, we believed that we could score at any moment. And I think that's the big thing, that was the biggest change. So you can see also progress from here. But like I said, if you don't do it in the next game, it doesn't really feel the same way. So we have to keep this momentum and keep the same things for the upcoming games."