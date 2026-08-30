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Atletico Madrid push to sign Jonathan David from Juventus

Atletico Madrid push to sign Jonathan David from Juventus
Atletico Madrid push to sign Jonathan David from JuventusSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Atletico Madrid have formalised their interest in Juventus striker Jonathan David by submitting an opening proposal for the Canadian.

The player joined Juventus last summer but has struggled to find consistency in Serie A, potentially opening the door to a move to La Liga.

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atletico’s offer is for an initial loan deal with an option to buy, with discussions continuing over the financial terms of a permanent transfer.

Diego Simeone is keen to strengthen his attacking options with the transfer window entering its final 48 hours. 

Atletico could need reinforcements if Julian Alvarez completes a late move to Barcelona.

David’s difficult spell in Turin could now be coming to an end, with a switch to Madrid offering the 26-year-old an opportunity to revive his career. 

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Football transfersSerie AJonathan DavidDiego SimeoneJulian AlvarezAtl. MadridJuventus

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