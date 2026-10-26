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Arsenal lineup v Fleetwood: Confirmed team news as Arteta plans Dowman start in Carabao Cup clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal switch focus to the Carabao Cup in midweek as they head off to EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town on October 27th in the Fourth Round.

The Gunners beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in the previous round and they head into this game on the back of a 2-0 home Premier League win over Everton to pull level on points with table toppers Manchester City.

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Mikel Arteta is on course to make wholesale changes - based on his lineup against the Tractor Boys back in September.

Arsenal v Fleetwood team news

Among the alterations for Arteta will be a start in goal for Kepa Arrizabalaga in place of David Raya. 

Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera are in line to come in for the away side, as is Max Dowman, after the 16-year-old scored twice in that cup victory at Portman Road.

Arsenal predicted lineup v Fleetwood

Arsenal XI: Kepa; Timber, Konsa, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino, Guimaraes; Dowman, Gyokeres, Eze.

Arsenal v Fleetwood kick off time

Kick off at Highbury Stadium is set at 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Arsenal have not won the EFL/Carabao Cup since 1993 and under Arteta's leadership thy have only reached the semi-finals - in 2022 and 2025. 

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