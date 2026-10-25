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Arsenal boss Arteta collecting evidence on rival managers in "massive storage of images"

Arsenal boss Arteta collecting evidence on rival managers in "massive storage of images"
Arsenal boss Arteta collecting evidence on rival managers in "massive storage of images"REUTERS

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is collecting evidence of rival managers leaving their technical area.

Arteta was booked for leaving his technical area during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, a decision he feels was controversial.

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Referee Tony Harrington booked Arteta during the second half at the Emirates Stadium for repeatedly stepping outside his designated technical area.

Arteta appeared bemused by the decision and after the game suggested other managers regularly breach the same rules without being punished.

"There are managers that have the record in the league -- 36 times in 10 minutes leaving the touchline, no yellows," Arteta told reporters.

"So I'm clipping all of that. I have a massive storage of images. So if somebody is going to say, 'I'm not in the record yet, somebody else has the record,' then it's 36 yellow cards in 10 minutes for the (other) manager. 

"I do have to be careful," he said. "And we need to have good sensors there." 

A BBC Sport study published in April 2025 found that Arteta spent around 40% of a match outside his technical area, much less than the likes of 

Nuno Espírito Santo (82%), Unai Emery (63%) and Ivan Juric: (58%) at the time.

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