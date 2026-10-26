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Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash at Fleetwood at risk over weather warning

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal's Carabao Cup game away at Fleetwood Town on October 27 is at potential risk of postponement due to adverse weather.

Storm Austen and Storm Boelo have now passed through the UK in recent days, but the high winds and rain remain as an issue, particularly across the Lancashire area.

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Official Met Office instructions remain in place relating to travel across the UK in the days ahead and Arsenal have issued specialist advice to fans making the trip north.

Yellow wind warnings are in place around Fleetwood, with the worst conditions expected to be just off the coast, but they could still impact the town ahead of kick-off.

Safety assessments will be made ahead of the match, with a potential pitch inspection required if wet conditions worsen, after neighbours Barrow saw their game called off at the weekend.

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