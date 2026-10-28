Arsenal have decided to appeal the red card shown to young Max Dowman during their EFL Cup elimination by Fleetwood Town on Tuesday (October 28).

The 16-year-old was shown a straight red card in the defeat to Fleetwood Town for lashing out at an opposition defender.

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Dowman was reacting to a particularly nasty tackle from the Fleetwood player, but Mikel Arteta showed little sympathy as the youngster walked down the tunnel.

The red card means that Dowman will miss Arsenal’s next three games, most notably the trip to Anfield on Sunday (November 1).

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal intend to appeal the decision with Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke all currently sidelined.