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Arsenal to appeal Max Dowman's red card despite kicking out at Fleetwood player

Arsenal to appeal Max Dowman's red card despite kicking out at Fleetwood player
Arsenal to appeal Max Dowman's red card despite kicking out at Fleetwood playerAction Images via Reuters

Max Dowman was sent off against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup and Arsenal are set to appeal the decision.

The 16-year-old, who scored twice against Ipswich in the last round of the EFL Cup, was sent off in the 85th minute after he reacted to a heavy challenge from Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal.

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Dowman kicked out at Harrison Neal in response to the harsh tackle from the Fleetwood midfielder. He was quickly given his marching orders, with Dowman stunned by the decision.

Manager Mikel Arteta gave him a cutting look and made what appeared to be an angry comment to the young winger as he walked towards the tunnel, suggesting that the Spaniard was furious as he went down to ten men and eventually lost the tie 5-3 on penalties.

Arteta said after the game: "When we prepared the context of the match, we were very clear on the things to respect, the things that emotionally we have to dominate. It was very clear."

Dowman was dismissed for violent conduct, which is when a player "uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball... regardless of whether contact is made".

Now, as per the BBC, Arsenal will appeal against Dowman's sending-off as they try to reverse his three-match suspension ahead of the clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Dowman did not fully kick out at Neal, but he did make contact. Making the chances of their appeal being successful low.

The Gunners are already without Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke as their options on the wing become more and more limited.

Arteta will be concerned heading into the trip to Anfield as well as clashes against Hull and Newcastle, where Dowman could potentially remain on the sidelines.

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EFL CupMax DowmanHarrison NealMikel ArtetaFleetwood TownArsenalIpswichPremier League

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