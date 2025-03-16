Arne Slot reveals Liverpool's disappointment after League Cup final defeat

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed his disappointment following his side's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the English League Cup final.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed his disappointment following his side's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the English League Cup final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Still reeling from their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week, the Reds faced the Magpies with hopes of defending their title.

However, that was not the case. Instead, it was the St. James' Park giants who ended their 70-year title drought.Reacting to the result Slot told Liverpool website: “Disappointing result, disappointing performance. So, completely different than I felt after the Paris Saint-Germain game.

“Losing twice in a row is something I think we do for the first time. But that probably also comes with going into the latter stages of a tournament, so facing Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in a final are two very good teams, both in their own styles.

“But very difficult teams to face, because we already knew from the game at St. James’ Park how difficult it is to beat them.

“It was a tough week but it was also a week where we extended our lead in the Premier League to 12 points from it being 10, so it wasn’t all negative. But the last two were definitely not the way we wanted it to be.”

Liverpool will resume their Premier League title push when they face Everton in their next league match on April 2.