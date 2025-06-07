South Africa beat Zimbabwe to get COSAFA campaign back on track

Tribal Football
Keith Moore
South African fans had more to smile about on Saturday
Haykel Hmima / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP
South Africa beat Zimbabwe 2-0 at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium to get their COSAFA Cup campaign back on track.

Bafana Bafana had suffered a shock defeat by Mozambique in their tournament opener earlier in the week, but on Saturday they made amends by beating their northern neighbours thanks to goals from Kabelo Dlamini and Ime Okon.

The result in Bloemfontein puts South Africa second in Group A, a solitary point behind Mozambique who followed up their opening-day victory with a 0-0 draw with Mauritius earlier on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana next take on Maurutius at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday 10 June.

Catch up on all the match stats with Flashscore by clicking here.

Mentions
COSAFA CupZimbabweSouth Africa
