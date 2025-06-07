McCarthy remains winless as Kenya fire blanks in Chad stalemate

Kenya national team head coach Benni McCarthy remained winless with Harambee Stars following a 0-0 international friendly draw against Chad at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Saturday.

The South African legend, who took over as coach of the East African nation on March 3rd, 2023, was overseeing his third match in charge of the team. His first assignment was during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in March when Kenya drew 3-3 against Gambia before losing 2-1 against Gabon at home.

Advertisement Advertisement

Missing a number of his regular players, McCarthy opted to start Brian Bwire between the sticks while Daniel Sakari, Aboud Omar, Alphonse Omija, and Brian Mandela provided cover for the Polokwane City custodian.

The midfield revolved around Alpha Onyango, Brian Musa, and Boniface Muchiri, while William Lenkupae played behind strikers Adam Wilson and Moses Shumah.

Kenya started the strongest side, trying to get an early goal, and their first chance fell to Kakamega Homeboyz striker Shumah, whose header went inches wide. Kenya continued to attack and they were awarded a free-kick in the 12th minute after Lenkupae was brought down at the edge of the box by defender Ahmad Ngouyamsa, who was yellow carded for the tackle.

Kenya vs Chad starting lineups Flashscore

Brian Musa stepped up to deliver the free-kick, and it found Muchiri, whose one-time right-footed effort went over the bar. Five minutes later, Shumah and Muchiri combined well from the middle of play before the former released the unmarked Lenkupae, who turns out for Central Coast Mariners in Australia, but the 23-year-old saw his effort superbly saved by Chad goalkeeper Jourdain Mbaynassem.

After Kenya’s missed opportunities, Chad created their first chance of the game in the 24th minute. A counter-attacking move initiated by Mbaynassem, finding midfielder Wiliam Damba, who spotted the unmarked Sindou Yeo. The USM Oujda player opted to go for the goal, but his superb effort was saved by Bwire.

Yeo was later yellow-carded following a clumsy challenge on Muchiri, and it was Chad who kept the momentum, trying to get the opener. In the 30th minute, Mahamat Thiam delivered a defence-splitting pass to Casimir Ninga, who dribbled past Mandela, but his final effort could not trouble Bwire.

Two minutes later, Kenya had the best chance of the game after Muchiri held off a Chad defender from the left wing before laying a neat pass to Adam Wilson. The winger, who plays for EFL League Two side Bradford City, squandered the opportunity after he shot wide.

Sakari then delivered a long throw from the right wing, but a header from Shumah went over the bar. In the 44th minute, Harambee Stars thought they had won a penalty after Lenkupae was pulled back while advancing towards goal by Felix Noubara, but the referee couldn’t hear any of the shouts from the Kenya bench, as she waved play on.

Kenya enjoyed the best share of possession in the first half, but their efforts did not yield any goals as the two sides went into the half-time break tied at 0-0.

The match ended goalless Flashscore

Heading into the friendly, Kenya had drawn one and lost one of their last two matches, while Chad had suffered two straight defeats. For Kenya, they had managed a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw against Gambia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers before losing 2-1 against Gabon.

Meanwhile, in the same qualifiers, Chad had suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Ghana before losing 1-0 against Comoros in their matchday six contest at Stade Municipal de Berkane.

Kenya started the second half just like they did in the first, pinning Chad at their own half. Muchiri and Lenkupae remained the threats when moving forward, but Chad were not willing to crumble, and give away a goal.

The first chance of the half came to Kenya in the 52nd minute after Lenkupae was fouled outside the box. From the resultant free-kick, Aboud Omar released Muchiri, whose attempted effort to cut it inside was thwarted by Haroun Abakar Khamis, who intercepted the cross to clear the danger.

Chad came close to breaking the deadlock in the 60th minute when Ali Mahamat Adam weaved past Kenyan defenders before unleashing a low-footed shot which beat Bwire but rolled inches wide.

Harambee Stars then thought they had taken the lead two minutes later when Lenkupae found himself in a one-on-one situation with keeper Mbaynassem. He opted to chip the ball over, but the keeper did well to backpedal quickly and clear the ball from crossing the line.

Kenya and Chad will face off again on Tuesday, June 10th, at the same venue. Kenya used the friendly as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament that they will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania in August.