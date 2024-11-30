Napoli coach Conte expects Serie A table shake-out

Napoli coach Antonio Conte expects the Serie A table to soon stabilise.

Napoli currently lead the standings and Conte says some challengers will soon fall away.

“We have to be realistic and recognise that we are only 13 games into the season, and there are six teams within a few points of us," he said.

"It’s a really balanced division so far, I don’t think it will stay that way until the end in my opinion."

“It will already start to stretch out a bit before the end of the first half of the season, but we are happy. It shows that we are working well and we continue to lay important foundations day by day.

“I see continuous growth as a team, but also as individuals. The squad has grown a lot in terms of individual levels compared to pre-season. Credit has to go to the guys who want to improve.”

