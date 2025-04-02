Conceicao calls on fans to be realistic: When was last time AC Milan won two trophies?

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao has called on fans to be realistic ahead of tonight's Coppa Italia clash with Inter Milan.

Having already won the Supercoppa Italiana, Conceicao and Milan are now facing Inter in the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal.

And the coach said: "I have nothing to do with these wars. I speak as a coach. I am focused on winning titles. I have won some, 13, in my entire career. I am in this situation, in ninth place, when in Portugal with teams that were fighting not to be relegated I was higher.

"I am a coach who fights every match to win and reach important goals, not for ninth place."

Conceicao continued: "We can see the glass half full or half empty. If we have to talk, go and see how many years it's been since Milan won two titles. Of course, in terms of the standings it's critical, at the moment it's not Milan-like.

"Tomorrow's match is important because it allows us to get closer to a final, to a title."