Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Amorim: Could Elanga handle Man Utd pressure?
The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level

Conceicao calls on fans to be realistic: When was last time AC Milan won two trophies?

Carlos Volcano
Conceicao calls on fans to be realistic: When was last time AC Milan won two trophies?
Conceicao calls on fans to be realistic: When was last time AC Milan won two trophies?AC Milan/Facebook
AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao has called on fans to be realistic ahead of tonight's Coppa Italia clash with Inter Milan.

Having already won the Supercoppa Italiana, Conceicao and Milan are now facing Inter in the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And the coach said: "I have nothing to do with these wars. I speak as a coach. I am focused on winning titles. I have won some, 13, in my entire career. I am in this situation, in ninth place, when in Portugal with teams that were fighting not to be relegated I was higher.

"I am a coach who fights every match to win and reach important goals, not for ninth place."

Conceicao continued: "We can see the glass half full or half empty. If we have to talk, go and see how many years it's been since Milan won two titles. Of course, in terms of the standings it's critical, at the moment it's not Milan-like.

"Tomorrow's match is important because it allows us to get closer to a final, to a title."

Mentions
Coppa ItaliaSerie AConceicao SergioInterAC Milan
Related Articles
The Calcio Comment: Fixtures fall in favour of Conte's Napoli in battle with Inter Milan
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Conceicao full of praise for Milan players after Napoli defeat