Inzaghi insists Inter superior to AC Milan after Coppa draw

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi insists they were the better team for Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal.

Tammy Abraham had Milan ahead before Hakan Calhanoglu struck an equaliser from distance.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inzaghi said afterwards: “It was a derby. We could’ve gone in front in the first half with the De Vrij chance and the Frattesi move, then Milan had that incident to give them the lead straight after the restart.

“I believe it ultimately helped us, because then our second half performance was better than the first, we created so many scoring opportunities against a Milan side that is tough to play against.

“I liked the performance from my players with a lot of sacrifices. There were only 14 outfield players available, because Marko Arnautovic and Federico Dimarco were in no condition to come off the bench. I had some youth team players who were ready, so I asked everyone to push a little harder.

“I saw the first goal, there was an incredible ricochet between Thuram and Frattesi, the ball hung in the right place for Abraham and landed at his feet. I got angry at the time, but then I saw what happened on the replay.

“We had so many chances afterwards, Maignan made some excellent saves on Mkhitaryan and Zalewski.

"My players are so eager to give their all for this jersey, it really makes me proud to be their coach.”