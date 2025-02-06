Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd staff actively discussing early Obi-Martin debut
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals
Slot: Spurs will face different Liverpool tonight

Ronaldo sends emotional message to Marcelo as he announces his retirement from football

Zack Oaten
Ronaldo sends emotional messages to Marcelo as he announce retirement from football
Ronaldo sends emotional messages to Marcelo as he announce retirement from footballAction Plus
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartwarming message to his former teammate Marcelo who has announced his retirement from football this week.

The iconic Brazilian defender spent 16 seasons with Real Madrid, where he won 25 titles, including five Champions Leagues. He then returned to Fluminense, where he left his mark and helped win a Copa Libertadores. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

At 36, he retires as one of the most decorated players in history. He has received several goodbye messages, including one from Cristiano Ronaldo, who wished him all the best for life after the beautiful game. 

"My brother, what an incredible career! We've lived a lot together, years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for life. Thank you for everything, my friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of life." 

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also made a statement on the Brazilian’s retirement and thanked him for his commitment to the La Liga side. 

"Marcelo is one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football, and we have had the privilege of enjoying him for a long time. 

"He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and will always be his home." 

Mentions
Copa LibertadoresRonaldo CristianoMarceloReal MadridFluminenseLaLiga
Related Articles
Former Real Madrid captain Marcelo announces retirement
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo admits he hopes to play with son Cristiano Jr
Real Madrid legend Ronaldo: No-one better than me