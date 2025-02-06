Ronaldo sends emotional message to Marcelo as he announces his retirement from football

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartwarming message to his former teammate Marcelo who has announced his retirement from football this week.

The iconic Brazilian defender spent 16 seasons with Real Madrid, where he won 25 titles, including five Champions Leagues. He then returned to Fluminense, where he left his mark and helped win a Copa Libertadores.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 36, he retires as one of the most decorated players in history. He has received several goodbye messages, including one from Cristiano Ronaldo, who wished him all the best for life after the beautiful game.

"My brother, what an incredible career! We've lived a lot together, years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for life. Thank you for everything, my friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of life."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also made a statement on the Brazilian’s retirement and thanked him for his commitment to the La Liga side.

"Marcelo is one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football, and we have had the privilege of enjoying him for a long time.

"He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and will always be his home."