Tribal Football
Izquierdo has passed away at the age of 27

Footballer Juan Izquierdo has died at the age of 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The talent collapsed during a game in Brazil, according to his Uruguayan club.

South American soccer's governing body posted a tribute to Izquierdo after the tragic news.

He was taken to Hospital Albert Einstein during a Copa Libertadores match at Sao Paulo's Morumbi Stadium last Thursday.

Uruguayan media said Izquierdo's parents and Nacional executives had been at the hospital.

Izquierdo was married and had two children, who now survive him.

