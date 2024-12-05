Villarreal coach Marcelino: Phenomenal Pontevedra deserved Copa victory

Villarreal coach Marcelino says there are no excuses after their Copa del Rey defeat to Pontevedra.

Villarreal lost 1-0, as Dalisson de Almeida struck the winner for the hosts.

Afterwards, Marcelino insisted Pontevedra deserved their Copa shock.

Explanation for the defeat:

“It is very easy to explain. There was a team, Pontevedra, that was far, far superior to us. They already deserved to take the lead in the first half. We were far behind in all aspects of the game. Therefore, congratulations to Pontevedra because they played a great game and outperformed us in all areas of the field. That is the explanation. I said beforehand that we were favourites but that we had to prove it on the field. But it was Girona who proved it.”

What did you say to the players?

“I haven’t said anything to them. What I usually say. When we win I congratulate them and when we lose I support them in their work. The person most responsible for the defeat is me, as I am the team’s coach. I may have failed by not motivating them enough or by not choosing well. But our performance was not correct and the opponent outplayed us. And then you want to but you can’t. The mental preparation has not been adequate for this match and this depends on me.”

Pontevedra:

“I saw a phenomenal Pontevedra team. My team was a totally unknown team in relation to the League. When a rival surpasses you in everything you have to congratulate them, see what they did wrong and try not to repeat performances like this because then we are going to win very few games. I wasn't able to do it last season either. Unionistas eliminated us, it wasn't the same situation.

"That was more difficult. This year we are doing great in the League, today we were very bad. But Pontevedra intervened a lot. I don't remember a single chance we had. Pontevedra had many and were better. Congratulations to them because the result was short.”

What has bothered you?

“Nothing has bothered me. I bother myself.”

Situation:

“It’s a tough blow, but if you don’t deserve it, that’s how it is. What would have been unfair is if we had scored the 0-1 in the 85th minute. The opponent is superior to you, it’s a tough and unexpected blow. You have to take responsibility and think that I was wrong.”

His team's performance:

“Our opponents were far superior to us. We didn't win duels, we didn't defend properly, we used high pressure but they easily outplayed us... We didn't even make six passes in a row with the ball. When you play like that, you normally lose.”